Barys-Admiral episode 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC lost the first two of three games on its Far East road trip, the first one to Amur and the second one to Admiral.

The third game of the three-game Far East road trip is against Admiral as well, and it is also the last one before the break in the championships for the team that desperately tries to officially make the top eight playoff teams of the Eastern Conference.

However, Barys still trail four points to the eighth spot in the east and seem to have struggled over the last two games mightily. So, today's game qualifies as a turning point for the team from Astana.

The game starts 3:30 pm, Astana time in Vladivostok.