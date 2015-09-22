Barys and Avangard scored in second

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC is battling a touch opponent in Avangard from Omsk at these moments in Astana.

The team from Astana was scoreless in the first period against Avangard, the team from Omsk on the contrary managed to score once. However, in the second period Roman Savchenko scored for Barys in the second period during the power play and tied the score.

Nevertheless, it wasn't for long because Sergei Shirokov scored for Avangard in a minute after the score was tied giving a lead back to Avangard. Then, five minutes till the end of the second period Alexander Perezhogin made the score 3:1 in favour of the team from Omsk after the second period.