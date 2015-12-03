Barys and Slovan tied after 1st period

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC continues the fight for the playoff zone and for its ascent along the standings.

Today, Barys host Slovan from Bratislava at the new arena in the capital city of Kazakhstan where Barys seem to play stronger than at the old one.

The teams played 20 minutes of the game but failed to determine a better team as both teams scored twice. Ziga Jeglic and Vaclav Nedorost scored for Slovan and Maxim Khudyakov and Ilya Lobanov scored for Barys.

Log on later to check out the result of the exciting ice hockey clash in Astana.