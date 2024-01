ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys (Astana) won an away match vs. Metallurg Magnitogorsk, SPORTINFORM reports.

Barys Astana's Alexei Maklyukov and Darren Dietz scored in the middle frame (0-2). The host team did their best to tie it up, but scored only one a goal (Andrey Chibisov) in the final period (1-2). What's more, Dustin Boyd iced the game (1-3).