10:11, 04 December 2018 | GMT +6
Barys Astana breaks Metallurg Mg’s winning streak at home
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys won a home match vs. Metallurg Magnitogorsk as part of the Kontinental Hockey League, SPORTINFORM reports.
Before going to Astana, Metallurg Magnitogorsk team was on a four-game winning streak. Moreover, Barys broke the five-home-match skid.
Barys Astana vs. Metallurg Mg 3-2 (0-0, 2-0, 1-2)
Goals:
1-0 - Pavel Akolzin - 22:06
2-0 - Matt Frattin - 39:38 ГМ
3-0 - Nikita Mikhailis - 43:17
3-1 - Roman Lyubimov - 48:00
3-2 - Iiro Pakarinen - 58:18
Astana will host the next match against Traktor Chelyabinsk on December 6.