EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 04 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Barys Astana breaks Metallurg Mg’s winning streak at home

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys won a home match vs. Metallurg Magnitogorsk as part of the Kontinental Hockey League, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Before going to Astana, Metallurg Magnitogorsk team was on a four-game winning streak. Moreover, Barys broke the five-home-match skid.

    Barys Astana vs. Metallurg Mg 3-2 (0-0, 2-0, 1-2)

    Goals:
    1-0 - Pavel Akolzin - 22:06
    2-0 - Matt Frattin - 39:38 ГМ
    3-0 - Nikita Mikhailis - 43:17
    3-1 - Roman Lyubimov - 48:00
    3-2 - Iiro Pakarinen - 58:18

    Astana will host the next match against Traktor Chelyabinsk on December 6.

     

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!