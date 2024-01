ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana won a Kontinental Hockey League match vs. Admiral Vladivostok a Tuesday match at home, SPORTINFORM reports.

After breaking HC Avtomobilist's 18-match win streak, Barys players have already won five games more.

Barys Astana - Admiral Vladivostok 2-0 (1-0, 0-0, 1-0)

Goals:

1-0 - Brandon Bochenski - 7:55

2-0 - Brandon Bochenski - 42:11 (a powerplay goal)