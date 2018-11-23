EN
    08:25, 23 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Barys Astana to face Finland's Jokerit in KHL match

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys based in Astana will play today against Jokerit in an away match of the Kontinental Hockey League in Helsinki, Finland, Sports.kz reports.

    Qazsport TV Channel will air the game at 10:30 p.m. Astana time.

    The teams will face each other at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.

    It should be mentioned that having gained 41 points, Barys coached by Andrei Skabelka is fifth in the Eastern Conference. The team has secured 12 wins during regular time, 3 in overtime, and 2 in the shootout.

     

