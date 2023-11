ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys hosted Avtomobilist from Yekaterinburg yesterday. The final score was 4:3 in favour of Barys.

Thus, the team from Astana extended its winning streak to 4 games and took a humble hold of the playoff berth with 69 points. The game was full of action and offence as usual because it is the style of hockey Barys prefer.