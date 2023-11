ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a match of Continental Hockey League Astana Barys in Riga beat Dinamo - 3:2, Sports.kz reports.

Barys has 81 points in 53 games and is now fifth in Eastern Conference of the KHL. Ufa's Salavat Yulaev also has 81 poits but Russians played one game more.

On January 28 at Barys is scheduled to paly Dinamo Minsk in Belorussia.