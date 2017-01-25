EN
    08:08, 25 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Barys beats Jokerit in KHL

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM in a match of the Continental Hockey League in Helsinki Astana Barys defeated Jokerit in overtime - 4:3, reports Sports.kz.

    Thus, Eduard Zankovets' team earned 78 points in 52 matches and is currently placed 14th in the championship and 6th in Eastern Conference, three points ahead of Vladivostok's "Admiral", which played 53 matches, and four - of Beijing, "Kunlun RS".

    On January 26, Barys is playing against Dinamo in Riga.

     

     

