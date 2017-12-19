Barys beats Slovan, ends losing streak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an away KHL game, Astana Barys beat Bratislava Slovan, sport.inform.kz reports.

The KHL championship resumed on Monday after the Channel One Cup.

Nigel Dawes had a brief respite, and Valery Orekhov and Kirill Polokhov were back with Barys after winning the gold of the 2018 World Junior Championships with Kazakhstan's U-20 national team in Courchevel.

Barys had a fairly fast start and in one of the attacks Sagadeyev had a great chance to open the score but missed. Later Starchenko was closing Gurkov's shot but the puck hit Stepanek. In another counterattack, Nikulin fires a wrist shot but it went off the post. The hosts couldn't score despite having had two power plays in the first period, Genoway was the closest but missed the empty corner.

Slovan had a slight advantage throughout the second period, and the Eliezer Scherbatov's three often forced Barys' defense to err when leaving the zone. However, Barys did not sit on the defensive and started to pressure the opponents from the beginning. Slovan had a good opportunity but the puck after Shcherbatov's shot went off the bar.

In the third, Shevchenko sent the puck into the net after Semyonov threw from the blue line 0-1. And with 18 seconds remaining Vey won a face-off and Dallman sent the puck into the net making the final score 0-2.

On December 20, Barys will play against Dynamo in Moscow.

Slovan (Bratislava) - Barys (Astana) 0-2 (0-0, 0-0, 0-2)

Goals:

0: 1 - Shevchenko (Semyonov), 49:07

0: 2 - Dallman (Vey), 58:42 Pv

Goalkeepers: Stepanek - Karlsson

Game stats:

Shots: 51-51;

Shots on goal: 28-23;

Goals: 0-2;

Faceoffs: 29-34;

Penalty: 4-14

Photo - hcbarys.kz