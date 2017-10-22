EN
    10:43, 22 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Barys beats Torpedo in overtime

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the Kontinental Hockey League in Nizhny Novgorod Astana Barys beat Torpedo in overtime 4-3, Sports.kz reports.

    Kontinental Hockey League Torpedo - Barys 3-4 OT (2-1, 1-1, 0-1, 0-1)

    Goals:

    1: 0 - 03:17 Parshin (Kostitsyn). Power play
    1: 1 - 04:28 Starchenko (Semyonov, Gurkov). Equal strength
    2: 1 - 15:02 Stolyarov (Parshin, Galuzin). Equal strength
    2: 2 - 20:38 Dietz (Dallman, Frattin). Power play
    3: 2 - 30:14 Daugavins (Mozer). Power play
    3: 3 - 55:36 Dawes. Equal strength
    3: 4 - 60:40 Dawes (Dallman, Vey). Equal strength

     

    Sport Hockey Top Story
