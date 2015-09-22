ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC hosted Avangard from Omsk in "Kazakhstan" Sports Complex where the fans came to see their team win after several losses. However, the sports Gods had the other plans and Barys continued the unlucky winless series losing to Avangard at home.

The team from Astana was scoreless in the first period against Avangard, the team from Omsk on the contrary managed to score once. However, in the second period Roman Savchenko scored for Barys in the second period during the power play and tied the score.

Nevertheless, it wasn't for long because Sergei Shirokov scored for Avangard in a minute after the score was tied giving a lead back to Avangard. Then, five minutes till the end of the second period Alexander Perezhogin made the score 3:1 in favour of the team from Omsk after the second period.

The final third period of the game gave an opportunity to fans to see another scored by Yuri Petrov for Avangard. Thus, the final score was 4:1.