ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC faces formidable CSKA HC at home in Astana today.

Despite their different positions in the overall standings in the KHL, SCKA has 93 points after 43 games and is a leader of the Association, and Barys have 61 points after 45 games and the team is fighting for its playoff chances, both teams are well equipped to show the offensive style of hockey, which fans of the sport love so much.

CSKA lost to lowly Lada from Tolyatti on December 25, but the team found the rhythm after and had a 3:0 win over Avangard next showing that it was just a small mistake rather than a trend. CSKA lost just 12 games during this season so far, and usually it is a difficult task to take points from the team.

However, Barys team can show everybody why it is one of the most talented offensive teams in the league and a few can withstand Barys's inspired play. Moreover, the team is desperate for points as it still plans to hop on the "playoff train".

So, we just anticipate something special today. The game starts at 7:30 pm, Astana time.