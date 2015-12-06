ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has revealed that Barys d-man Damir Ryspayev became the penalty minute leader of the league, Sports.kz reports.

During the last home game against Medvescak Ryspayev was penalized for a fight with forward Nathan Perkovic and automatically climbed to the top spot of the penalty minutes stats. Ryspayev recently spent more time in the penalty box than any other KHL player accumulating 86 PIM (averaging a 5.44 PIM per game) and elbowing aside former №1 Vladimir Galuzin of HC Torpedo.