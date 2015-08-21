Barys defeated CSKA in warm-up game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM HC Barys defeated CSKA 3:2 in a warm-up match prior to the KHL season start, sports.kz reports.Those who kicked the goals were Dmitry Grents, Talgat Zhailauov and Roman Starchenko. From the host team side the goals were kicked by Nikita Zaytsev and Geoff Platt representing the CSKA.

CSKA-Barys 2:3 (0:1, 1:1, 1:1) Pucks 0:1 - 01:29 Grents. Even-strength goal 0:2 - 28:12 Zhailauov. Even-strength goal 1:2 - 30:35 Zaytsev. Power play 1:3 - 49:04 Starchenko. Even-strength goal 2:3 - 50:47 Plett (Lyubimov). Even-strength goal Goalkeepers: Galimov-Poluektov