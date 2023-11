ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys hockey club has defeated Minsk's Dinamo 5:1 in a Kontinental Hockey League match, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Now the Kazakh team stands 5th in the Eastern Conference with 84 points in 56 matches.

On February 5, at 17:00 Barys will play vs. Riga’s Dinamo in a home match.