    07:43, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Barys defeated Torpedo 5:2 (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's hockey club Barys defeated Nizhny Novgorod's Torpedo in a KHL match in Astana yesterday with the score 5:2.

    Thus, the Kazakh team retained its seventh position in Eastern Conference.

    Tomorrow, January 19, Barys will play against Dinamo from Minsk.

    Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin, who is two-time Olympic Champion and four-time world champion in weightlifting Ilya Ilyin came to the match to support Kazakhstani team Sports.kz says.

    Sport News
