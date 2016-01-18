07:43, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6
Barys defeated Torpedo 5:2 (PHOTOS)
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's hockey club Barys defeated Nizhny Novgorod's Torpedo in a KHL match in Astana yesterday with the score 5:2.
Thus, the Kazakh team retained its seventh position in Eastern Conference.
Tomorrow, January 19, Barys will play against Dinamo from Minsk.
Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin, who is two-time Olympic Champion and four-time world champion in weightlifting Ilya Ilyin came to the match to support Kazakhstani team Sports.kz says.