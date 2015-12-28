Barys defeats Severstal in KHL match (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana HC "Barys" in a match of the Kontinental Hockey League has won over "Severstal" of Russia's Cherepovets in overtime - 4: 3, sports.kz informs.

"Barys" - "Severstal" 4: 3 (2: 0, 1: 1, 0: 2, 1: 0). The main judge: Alexander Sergeyev, Roman Schenёv. Linesmen: Konstantine Gordenko, Victor Tomilov. Barys played against Severstal on 27 December at "Barys Arena" in Astana. The game joined 5509 spectators. Goals: 1: 0 - 4:58 Semenov (Khudyakov); 2: 0 - 15:49 Bochenski (Landin, Boyd); 3: 0 - 34:40 Pushkarev (Krasnoslobodtsev, Dallman); 3: 1 - 39:23 Kagarlitskiy (Skorohodov); 3: 2 - 48:06 Vovchenko (Khamidullin, Skorohodov); 3: 3 - 55:07 Nikontsev (Trubachev, Vovchenko).