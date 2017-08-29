EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:22, 29 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Barys defeats Severstal in KHL match

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Continental Hockey League match Astana Barys at home beat Severstal from Cherepovets 4-3, Sports.kz reports.

    Barys - Severstal 4-3 (1-0, 2-2, 1-1)

    Goals-

    1-0 - 16:27 Dawes (Dallman). Even strength

    1-1 - 24:12 Bumagin (Kagarlitsky).Even strength

    2-1 - 24:34 Dietz (Frattin, Dawes). Power play

    3-1 - 34:46 Zhailauov (Dietz, Dallman). Power play

    3-2 - 38:26 Kagarlitsky (Bumagin, Kudako). Even strength

    3-3 - 43:19 Rybin. Even strength

    4-3 - 56:49 Dawes (Vey, Dallman). Even strength

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!