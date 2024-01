ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Kontinental Hockey League match HC Barys Astana crashed Ugra Khanty-Mansiysk 5-2, Sports.kz reports.

Ugra - Barys 2-5 (0-4, 2-1, 0-0).

Currently, Yevgeny Koreshkov's team has 35 points and has climbed to the third line in the KHL Eastern Conference.

On October 14, Barys will host Kunlun Red Star.