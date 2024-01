ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, Barys finally ended their seven-game losing streak which started in early November causing the team to drop down the conference table as a result.

In last night's home game Linden Vey's goal in the overtime brought Barys the long-awaited victory ending the unfortunate sequence.

Barys Astana 4 Traktor Chelyabinsk 3 OT (1-0, 1-1, 1-2, 1-0).

The teams will play again on December 9 in Chelyabinsk.