    14:43, 31 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Barys extends contract with World Hockey Championship top striker

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys officially announced extension of the contract with forward Roman Starchenko, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    The Astana-based club and Kazakhstani forward signed a two-year unilateral agreement.

    Starchenko has been a part of the club since its first season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Last season, the 32-year-old forward played in 39 matches and scored 20 (11+9) points. In total, Starchenko played in 515 matches earning 242 (139+103) points.

    At the 2018 World Ice Hockey Championship in Budapest Starchenko was proclaimed the best striker of the tournament scoring 8 (6+2) points in 5 matches.

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
