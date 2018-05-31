Barys extends contract with World Hockey Championship top striker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys officially announced extension of the contract with forward Roman Starchenko, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The Astana-based club and Kazakhstani forward signed a two-year unilateral agreement.



Starchenko has been a part of the club since its first season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Last season, the 32-year-old forward played in 39 matches and scored 20 (11+9) points. In total, Starchenko played in 515 matches earning 242 (139+103) points.



At the 2018 World Ice Hockey Championship in Budapest Starchenko was proclaimed the best striker of the tournament scoring 8 (6+2) points in 5 matches.