Barys fired Sagymbayev and Helminen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Board of Trustees of Barys Hockey Club gathered yesterday, Sep 23, for an extraordinary meeting for discussing unsatisfactory start of the team in the KHL regular championship. The meeting participants took a decision to dismiss the team's head coach Yerlan Sagymbayev and his assistant Raimo Helminen.

Yevgeniy Koreshkov was named acting head coach of the Kazakh hockey club, Kazinform has learnt from hcbarys.kz.