Barys forward Bochenski may finish his career

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys HC forward Brandon Bochenski may finish his career for health problems. It is still unknown whether he will join the world championships in Kiev or not. The forward has not arrived in the location of Barys in Kazakhstan yet, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

In the home match vs. Metallurg from Novokuznetsk, Brandon Bochensky got a serious head injury.



After the incident, Bochenski was sidelined for a while but returned to the ice before the third match of the Gagarin Cup semifinal.



His contract with Barys expires on April 30.



Recall that 35-year-old American has played for Barys since 2010. He won 399 KHL matches and gathered 397 (160+237) points. In 2010, he debuted as a Kazakh team member at the world championships in Moscow.



At the world championship in 2007, Brandon Bochenski played for the U.S. After joining the NHL, he played for Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning.