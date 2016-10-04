Barys forward Bochenski top foreign sniper in KHL history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys forward Brandon Bochenski was named the best foreign sniper in the history of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kazinform has learnt from rsport.ru.

Bochenski scored his 149th goal during the Monday match against HC Neftekhimik (5:4) and became the top scorer among foreigners playing in the league.



Coming in at №2 is Canadian forward Geoff Platt who scored 148 goals. Platt plays for Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League this season.



Another Barys forward Canadian Nigel Fawes rounds out the top 3 with 146 goals.