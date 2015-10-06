Barys have their worst season in KHL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys hockey club has the worst in its history season in the KHL, Vesti.kz informs.

As of today, the team from Kazakhstan has had 18 matches in the KHL championships winning 5 and losing 13 of them. As a result, Barys have 19 points and occupy the 25 th place in the overall standings. Only three teams have fewer points than Barys in the KHL this year so far.

The previous worst result was the first season of Barys in the league when it had 24 points after 18 games. For example, in the previous season Barys had 30 points, and a year before the team's best result after the first 18 games of the championship was 43 points, Ari-Pekka Selin was a trainer of team then.

As earlier reported, Barys lost to Dynamo from Minsk 2:6 on the road. However, the team can still have a good series at home where it will play against Metallurg from Novokuznetsk on October 8, Sibir from Novosibirsk on October 10, Admiral from Vladivostok on October 12 and Amur from Khabarovsk on October 14. If the team is successful in this home series it will help it come back into contention.