Barys HC congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC congratulated all the people of Kazakhstan on the national holiday - the Independence Day, Sports.kz informs.

"On this holiday of patriotism, pride for the homeland, brotherhood and freedom we wish you peace and stability in your homes. We wish the people of Kazakhstan to unite even more and go together towards new goals, we wish wellbeing and prosperity. Preserve our traditional values of mutual respect and stay positive. We also wish everybody strong health, good luck, and support from your families and friends," the statement reads.