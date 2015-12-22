ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Astana's Barys will play in Novokuznetsk against local Metallurg within the regular season of the KHL.

This is the first game day after the break in the championships. The game starts at 6 pm, Astana time.

Novokuznetsk is the last team in the championships and Astana is on the fridge of the playoff zone. Moreover, Barys lost three in a row before the break in the season, and now badly needs points to move up in the standings. Given the circumstances, it is supposed to be a hard fought battle.