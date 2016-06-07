Barys HC signed new player

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC signed a new player.

The new addition is 27-year-old center forward Nikita Ivanov, who played in the Supreme Hockey League for Saryarka HC and was a restricted free agent.

"Barys HC made an offer to the forward and Saryarka HC did not match it, and as a result Ivanov is going to play for Barys now after signing a two-year deal. The player is 193 cm tall and his weight is 98 kg," the press service of the hockey club informed.