Barys HC to play against Avtomobilist HC in Yekaterinburg today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys hockey club of Astana will try to break a series of unlucky road games today. Astana's team will play against Avtomobilist in Yekaterinburg. The game begins at 5:30 pm. KazSport TV channel will broadcast the game online.

Barys team is currently occupying the 8 th place with 13 points after 11 games. Avtomobilist team is fifth with 19 points after 11 games as well, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz. Фото: ХК "Барыс"