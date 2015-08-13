EN
    23:02, 13 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Barys hockey club won final game of President&#39;s Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's hockey club Barys won the final game against Vladivostok's Admiral in the overtime to secure the victory in the President's Cup in Astana, Sports.kz informs.

    Brandon Bochenski of Barys scored first in the second period, then Maxim Mamim evened the score. Yevgeny Rymarev scored for Astana again and Konstantin Makarov tied the score in the second period. The third period did not present an opportunity to win the game for either team. However, Roman Starchenko scored the third goal for Barys in the overtime that helped Barys to win the President's Cup.

