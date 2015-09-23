Barys just hit bad luck steak - D. Boyd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Barys HC Dustin Boyd, who had not played about two weeks, returned from an injury for the match against Avangard from Omsk. A Vesti.kz correspondent asked Barys forward Dustin Boyd several questions after the game against the team from Omsk.

- It was a bad game for us. Obviously, we planned to win but we did not capitalize on the moments we had, and Avangard did.

- How do you feel? What kind of injury did you have?

- I got hit in the head. I needed a couple of weeks to recover. At first I felt something, but then over the course of the game I was feeling better and better.

- People are talking about the problems of Barys a lot now. What do you think?

- We just have too many injured players. Zhailauov, Rudenko, Krasnoslabodtsev are out of the rotation, I missed two weeks, Dawes missed some games. Now, Starchenko is out of the rotation as well. Of course, we have to exert every effort to win regardless of the problems, but it is hard to do when the team hits such a bad luck streak.

- The next game is against Avangard again that you are battling for the second season already...

- We have to be more focused and tougher. We will try to pay back for the loss at home.

As earlier reported, Barys HC lost to Avangard from Omsk with the final score 1:4. The next game Barys will play against Avangard as well in Omsk on September 25.