TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:25, 26 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Barys lose second game in a row

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Astana lost a home game to SKA from Saint Petersburg 1:4. Sports.kz reports.

    Kontinental Hockey League Barys - SKA 1-4 (0-2, 0-2, 1-4)

    Goals:

    0-1 - 00:58 Kalinin (Voinov, Kovalchuk). Equal strength
    0-2 - 05:12 Kalinin (Shirokov). Equal strength
    0-3 - 22:32 Hersley (Shirokov, Hafizullin). Power play
    0-4 - 27:32 Barabanov (Kovalchuk). Equal strength
    1-4 - 41:13 Polokhov (Sagadeyev, Likhotnikov). Equal strength

     

    Sport Hockey Top Story
