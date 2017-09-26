07:25, 26 September 2017 | GMT +6
Barys lose second game in a row
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Astana lost a home game to SKA from Saint Petersburg 1:4. Sports.kz reports.
Kontinental Hockey League Barys - SKA 1-4 (0-2, 0-2, 1-4)
Goals:
0-1 - 00:58 Kalinin (Voinov, Kovalchuk). Equal strength
0-2 - 05:12 Kalinin (Shirokov). Equal strength
0-3 - 22:32 Hersley (Shirokov, Hafizullin). Power play
0-4 - 27:32 Barabanov (Kovalchuk). Equal strength
1-4 - 41:13 Polokhov (Sagadeyev, Likhotnikov). Equal strength