EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 12 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Barys loses to CSKA in a KHL match

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys has lost another KHL matchup on Monday. This time Astana's team couldn't stop CSKA on its way to 11th consecutive victory, 4-1.

    CSKA Moscow 4 Barys Astana 1 (2-1, 1-0, 1-0)

    CSKA's Konstantin Okulov opened the score in the sixth minute, only for Barys to tie the game immediately thanks to Alexei Maklyukov. However, Maxim Shalunov added a goal to his earlier assist and made it 2-1 to the host in the eighth minute.

    After Shalunov's goal, the play remained fairly even but Barys never had another chance to score. In the second, Valery Nichushkin scored a powerplay goal making the score 3-1 and in the third, Sergei Shumakov added the fourth goal sealing the victory for CSKA 4-1.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!