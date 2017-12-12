Barys loses to CSKA in a KHL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys has lost another KHL matchup on Monday. This time Astana's team couldn't stop CSKA on its way to 11th consecutive victory, 4-1.

CSKA Moscow 4 Barys Astana 1 (2-1, 1-0, 1-0)

CSKA's Konstantin Okulov opened the score in the sixth minute, only for Barys to tie the game immediately thanks to Alexei Maklyukov. However, Maxim Shalunov added a goal to his earlier assist and made it 2-1 to the host in the eighth minute.

After Shalunov's goal, the play remained fairly even but Barys never had another chance to score. In the second, Valery Nichushkin scored a powerplay goal making the score 3-1 and in the third, Sergei Shumakov added the fourth goal sealing the victory for CSKA 4-1.