Barys loses to Dynamo in KHL matchup in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two goals by Daniil Tarasov helped Dynamo to edge beat Barys 5-3.

Tarasov opened the score shortly after the game kicked off. But Barys was able to tie the score after Vladimir Markelov' goal and started to lead in the second after Roman Starchenko put the puck into the net.

Dynamo rallied late in the middle stanza, with Nikita Komarov tying the score before Petunin and Tarasov combined once again on the Blue-and-Whites' third goal. Barys made it 3-3 early in the third through James Wright, but the game got away from the visitor when Dmitry Vishnevsky's power-play goal was followed by a major penalty on Kevin Dallman for a high hit. That long power play enabled Dustin Boyd to score against his former club and by the time Barys was back to full strength there were less than five minutes for the visitor to claw back a two-goal deficit.