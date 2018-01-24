Barys' lost season continues vs. Avto

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys which has already lost its chance to make it to the KHL playoffs has lost to Yekaterinburg Avtomobilst 2-3.

Barys scored first when Dallman put the team on the board in the sixth minute with a power-play goal. Avto's Pierre-Alexander Parenteau tied the game in the second period. Nigel Dawes reinstated the Barys lead with another power-play goal early in the third.

Avto's Alexei Vasilevsky tied it up again in the 58th minute, sending the game into the OT which ended with no goals scored.

Vasilevsky was also the one to score the decisive goal in the shoot-out.



Barys Astana 2 - Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg 3 SO (1-0, 0-1, 1-1, 0-0, 0-1)