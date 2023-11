ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys in a match of the Continental Hockey League lost to Finnish Jokerit - 0:2 in Astana, Sports.kz reports.

Barys is still 14th in KHL Championship with 81 points in 55 matches. Beijing's Kunlun RS, HC Sochi and Bratislava's Slovan are one point behind, Vladivostok's Admiral - two.

On February 3 at Barys will meet with Minsk's Dynamo in Astana.