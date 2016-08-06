EN
    00:03, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Barys lost to Kunlun Red Stars in friendly match in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A friendly match between Astana's Barys HC and a newcomer from China, Kunlun Red Stars HC, was held in Astana today, Sports.kz informs.

    Yaroslav Evdokimov scored first in the first period giving a 1:0 advantage to Barys HC. Chad Rau tied the score in the second period, and people saw only one goal in the third period and it was at the hands of Tuukka  Mäntylä and Chad Rau, who gave the Chinese team the unexpected victory in Astana.

     

     

