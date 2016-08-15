Barys lost to Lada in Togliatti

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys HC played vs. Lada in Togliatti as part of Lada Cup pre-seasonal tournament.

Lada members Sergey Demagin and Nikita Philatov scored the game with two pucks kicked in the first period. Later, Astana's Evgeny Rymaryov kicked a puck too. By the end of the second period, Georgy Beloussov delivered the third puck into the Kazakh team's gates.



Lada-Barys 3:1 (2:1, 1:0, 0:0)

Pucks

1:0 - 06:56 Demagin (Zernov). Even-strength goal

2:0 - 08:15 Philatov (Bumagin). Even-strength goal

2:1 - 09:47 Rymaryov (Savchenko). Even-strength goal

3:1 - 39:40 Beloussov (Kryssanov). Powerplay