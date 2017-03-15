22:46, 15 March 2017 | GMT +6
Barys lost to Metallurg in KHL playoffs
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys in overtime lost to Magnitogorsk Metallurg in the fourth and last game of the KHL playoffs quarter finals - 2:3, Sports.kz reported.
Barys - Metallurg 2:3 OT (1:0, 0:0, 1:2, 0:1)
Score in the series: 0:4
Goals:
1:0 - 10:50 Dawes (Bochenski). Even strength;
1:1 - 46:00 Kovář (Mozyakin, Lee). Power play;
1:2 - 48:17 Lee. Power play;
2:2 - 51:56 Mikhailis (Khudyakov, Trivino). Even strength;
2:3 - 78:09 Kovář (Mozyakin, Lee). Power play.