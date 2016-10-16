Barys lost to Salavat Yulayev - 5:2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys HC lost to Ufa's Salavat Yulayev in a away match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

KHL



Salavat Yulayev - Barys 5:2 (0:1, 2:0, 3:1)



Pucks:



0:1 - 08:13 Dawes (Bochenski, St.Pierre). Even-strength goal

1:1 - 25:39 Lisin (Loginov, Bodrov). Powerplay

2:1 - 35:58 Kaprizov (Chernov). Even-strength goal

3:1 - 48:58 Lepisto (Hartikainen, Kaprizov). Powerplay

4:1 - 55:41 Lisin (Vorobyov, Goncharov). Even-strength goal

4:2 - 56:58 Dawes (St.Pierre). Powerplay

5:2 - 59:14 Lazarev. Shorthanded goal; empty net goal



Penalties: 12:6 (6:0, 0:2, 6:4)



15 Oct. UFA, Ufa-Arena Stadium.