Barys lost to Vityaz in shootout

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys began its road series in Podolsk against local team Vitayz. The team from Astana still hopes to turn this season back into success.

However, in a bizarre game in Podolsk the team from Astana was able to get one point only.

The teams played tough game in the first period but did not score. It all changed in the second when the teams continued to play tough but they began to score. The teams just kept exchanging goals until the scoreboard had two "threes". Thus, the authors of the goals were Nigel Dawes, who scored first, then Denis Abdullin had the answer tying the score. Five minutes later Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored for Barys and then Dmitry Kostromitin had the answer again making it all even. Dmitry Shitikov of Vityaz and Nigel Dawes of Barys both scored for their teams in the second period.

After the second period the scoreboard showed two "threes" and the teams began everything anew. However, the third period went scoreless as well as the overtime.

The only player scoring in the shootout was Olli Polola of Vityaz giving his team a victory and two points. Barys remains the team in search of its better hockey.