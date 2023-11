ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian sports Internet resource Championat.com had a poll "Who is the best KHL player in November", Sports.kz reports.

27% of respondents voted for Barys Maxim Khudyakov, which was enough for him to be on the top of the voting leaving behind Linus Omark of Salavat Yulayev with 24%, Alexander Radulov of CSKA and Anatoly Golyshev of Avtomobilist with 6%.