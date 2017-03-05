Barys makes it to second round of KHL playoffs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys in the sixth game of the 1/8 finals of KHL playoff beat Chelyabinsk's Tractor - 2-1, Sports.kz reports.

Thus, score in the series became 4-2 in favor of Kazakh team, as it advanced to the semifinals of the Eastern Conference.

In the second round, Barys will play Magnitogorsk's Metallurg, which in the first round defeated Chinese Kunlun (4-1).

Note that "Barys" managed to get through to the semifinals of the Eastern Conference for the second time in history.