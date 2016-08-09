Barys outgunned Metallurg at President's Cup in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys outplayed Metallurg from Novokuznetsk, Russia 5:2 at the Kazakhstan President's Cup in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.

Brandon Bochenski put Barys on the scoreboard in the final minutes of the first period, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kevin Dallman, Dmitriy Grents and Vladimir Markelov all scored their respective goals for Barys in the middle stanza.

In the final period Metallurg made an attempt to tie the score as Ignat Zemchenko and Kirill Semenov netted their goals. But Aleksandr Shin of Barys scored the 5th goal giving the hosts 5:2 lead.