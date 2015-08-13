ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys HC defeated Admiral (Vladivostok) 2:1 in the match for the Kazakh President's Cup, Sports.kz says.The first goal was scored by Niclas Bergfors. Nigel Dawes stroke Ivan Nalimov's gates twice with the passes from Dustin Boyd and Kevin Dallman.

Tomorrow Novokuznetsk Metallurg will play against Khanty-Mansiysk Yugra at 14:00 for the third place. Barys and Admiral will compete for the winner's title at 19:00.

Barys-Admiral (0:0; 1:1; 1:0) Pucks: 0:1 - 29:08 Bergfors (Trivino, Pelletye). Power play. 1:1 - 39:14 Dawes (Boyd). Even-strength goal 2:1 - 44:44 Dawes (Dallman). Power play.

Goalkeepers: Laco - Nalimov Penalties: 10:12 (6:2; 4:4; 0:6)