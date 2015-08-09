EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:53, 09 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Barys roster for match vs. Novokuznetsk Metallurg announced

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The roster of Barys HC for the match against Metallurg (Novokuznetsk) has been announced, sports.kz reports.

    As it was reported earlier the match is to start at 17:00 and will be held at the new ice rink in Astana.

    Barys roster for this match: Goaltenders: Laco - Poluektov; 1st five: Dawes - Boyd - Bochenski - Dallman - Landin; 2nd five: Rudenko - Romanov - Pushkaryov - Ellerby - Savchenko; 3rd five: Zhailauov - Starchenko - Rymaryov - Litvinenko - Semyonov; 4th five: Panshin - Solaryov - Rakhmanov - Lakiza - Ryspayev.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!