    14:45, 27 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Barys signed New York Islanders ex-goalkeeper

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys HC and Canadian goalkeeper Kevin Poulin have signed a one-way contract till the end of the season.

    Kevin is 26. His height is 188cm and weight is 96kg.  In the previous five years he was a member of New York Islanders (NHL), Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Stockton Heat (AHL) teams. The sportsman will play for Barys under No90.

    Three goalkeepers have signed one-way contracts with Barys  for now . These are  Henrik Karlsson, Vitaly Kolesnik and Kevin Poulin. 

    Sport
