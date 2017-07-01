Barys signs fmr Montrealer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM HC Barys announced it has signed a one-year contract with Canadian defender Darren Dietz.

Dietz was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

After one season with Canadiens, Dietz signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals.In the 2016-17 season, Darren was assigned to continue in the AHL with the Hershey Bears, collecting 6 goals and 12 points in 39 contests from the blueline. On March 8, 2017, he was loaned by the Capitals to fellow AHL outfit, the Texas Stars in exchange for Mattias Bäckman. He contributed with 2 assists in 13 games with the Stars to end the season. On June 26, 2017, became a free agent.